    RVSB   US7693971001

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC.

(RVSB)
  Report
Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

06/10/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
VANCOUVER, Wash., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) headquartered in Vancouver, WA, the holding company parent of Riverview Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company’s outstanding shares, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on June 21, 2021 continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.

The Board of Directors of the Company also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), to facilitate repurchases of its common stock pursuant to the above mentioned stock repurchase program (the “Rule 10b5-1 plan”). The Rule 10b5-1 plan would allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Act, to repurchase shares on the Company’s behalf.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 16 branches, including 12 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

Contact:Kevin Lycklama or David Lam
 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
