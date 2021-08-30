Riverview Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

(a) The Annual Meeting of the Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company') was held on August 25, 2021 ('Annual Meeting').

(b) There were a total of 22,277,868 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, 14,627,041 shares of common stock were represented in person or by proxy, therefore a quorum was present. The following proposal was submitted by the Board of Directors to a vote of stockholders:

Proposal 1 . Election of Directors. The following individuals were elected as directors:

FOR WITHHELD BROKER NON- VOTES No. of votes Percentage of shares present No. of Votes Percentage of shares present No. of votes John A. Karas 10,773,458 73.65 3,853,583 26.35 - Kevin J. Lycklama 13,547,372 92.62 1,079,669 7.38 - Stacey A. Graham 13,978,604 95.57 648,437 4.43 - Jerry C. Olson 13,487,400 92.21 1,139,641 7.79 -

Based on the votes set forth above, Messrs. Karas, Lycklama and Ms. Graham were duly elected to serve as directors of the Company for a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. Mr. Olson was duly elected to serve as a director of the Company for a one-year term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2022 and until his respective successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The terms of Directors Patricia W. Eby, Gerald L. Nies, Bradley J. Carlson, Patrick Sheaffer and Bess R. Wills continued.

(c) None.





Proposal 2 . An advisory (non-binding) vote to approve our executive compensation. This proposal received the following votes:

For Percentage of shares present Against Percentage of shares present Abstain Percentage of shares present Broker Non-Vote 12,636,699 86.39 976,967 6.68 1,013,375 6.93 -

Based on the votes set forth above, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved by stockholders.



