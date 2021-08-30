Log in
Riverview Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

08/30/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
(a)
The Annual Meeting of the Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company') was held on August 25, 2021 ('Annual Meeting').
(b)
There were a total of 22,277,868shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, 14,627,041 shares of common stock were represented in person or by proxy, therefore a quorum was present. The following proposal was submitted by the Board of Directors to a vote of stockholders:
Proposal 1. Election of Directors. The following individuals were elected as directors:
FOR
WITHHELD
BROKER
NON-
VOTES
No. of
votes
Percentage
of
shares
present
No. of
Votes
Percentage
of
shares
present
No. of
votes
John A. Karas
10,773,458
73.65
3,853,583
26.35
-
Kevin J. Lycklama
13,547,372
92.62
1,079,669
7.38
-
Stacey A. Graham
13,978,604
95.57
648,437
4.43
-
Jerry C. Olson
13,487,400
92.21
1,139,641
7.79
-
Based on the votes set forth above, Messrs. Karas, Lycklama and Ms. Graham were duly elected to serve as directors of the Company for a three-year term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. Mr. Olson was duly elected to serve as a director of the Company for a one-year term expiring at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2022 and until his respective successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The terms of Directors Patricia W. Eby, Gerald L. Nies, Bradley J. Carlson, Patrick Sheaffer and Bess R. Wills continued.
(c) None.

Proposal 2. An advisory (non-binding) vote to approve our executive compensation. This proposal received the following votes:
For
Percentage
of
shares
present
Against
Percentage
of
shares
present
Abstain
Percentage
of
shares
present
Broker
Non-Vote
12,636,699
86.39
976,967
6.68
1,013,375
6.93
-
Based on the votes set forth above, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers was approved by stockholders.

2

Disclaimer

Riverview Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
