Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Riverview Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVE   US76940Q1058

RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RIVE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Riverview Financial Corp. - RIVE

10/01/2021 | 11:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Riverview Financial Corp. ("RIVE" or the "Company") (RIVE) relating to its proposed acquisition by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, RIVE shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn per share they own.

The investigation focuses on whether Riverview Financial Corp. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/riverview-financial-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you owned common stock in the Company and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-riverview-financial-corp--rive-301391195.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Riverview Fin..
PR
08/27RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
07/29RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands, except p..
AQ
07/21RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL : REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE EARNINGS FOR 2021 (Fo..
PU
07/21RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/20RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Record Second Quarter And Year To Date Earnings ..
PR
07/12RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
07/12Riverview Financial Corporation and Riverview Bank Announce Retirement of Marlene K. Sa..
CI
07/08RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds RIVE, CLDB, KIN, and FMBI Shareholders About Its ..
PR
More news