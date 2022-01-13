Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Continues to Investigate Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

01/13/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rivian Automotive Inc. ("Rivian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVN). Investors who purchased Rivian securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rivn.

The investigation concerns whether Rivian and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2022, Rivian announced its COO, Rod Copes had stepped down. Following this news, Rivian stock dropped 5.3% to $77.16 per share that same day. The recorded price was below its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) value of $78 per share.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Rivian shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/rivn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
02:40pBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Continues to Investigate Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIV..
BU
01/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nokia, Pandora, Darktrace, Amazon...
01/11Today on Wall Street: All eyes on Powell
01/11Redburn Initiates Coverage on Rivian Automotive With Buy Rating
MT
01/11Rivian Automotive's Operations Chief Steps Down
MT
01/10Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired
RE
01/10Rivian Automotive, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Year 2021
CI
01/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $90 from $97, Keeps Neutral R..
MT
01/10MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 10, 2022
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 796 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77 859 M 77 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 996x
EV / Sales 2022 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 86,48 $
Average target price 134,80 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Rodney J. Copes Chief Operating Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-16.60%77 859
TESLA, INC.4.68%1 113 321
NIO INC.0.00%50 389
XPENG INC.-3.87%41 432
LI AUTO INC.-4.21%31 247
ARRIVAL-3.91%4 689