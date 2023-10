Oct 4 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive on Wednesday forecast quarterly revenues to rise due to an increase in deliveries of its pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles.

The company expects revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 between $1.29 billion and $1.33 billion, compared to last year's $540 million.

