EV startup Lucid plans to cut about 18% of its workforce - report

March 28 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group
Inc is planning to lay off about 18% of its workforce,
Insider reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the
matter and an internal memo.
The company's shares fell nearly 8%.
Lucid, which had about 7,200 employees at the end of last
year, will communicate details of the layoffs in the next three
days, according to the report.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Lucid, which makes the Air luxury sedan, last month forecast
2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and
reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter as
decades-high inflation pinches consumer wallets.
Industry experts say price cuts by industry leader Tesla Inc
and the availability of cheaper EV models from
traditional automakers hurt demand for new vehicles from
startups such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid.
Last month, Rivian said it would let go of 6% of its
workforce in an effort to cut costs.
Companies in the United States have stepped up cost cuts as
they brace for a looming recession amid aggressive interest
rates hikes by central banks worldwide.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)