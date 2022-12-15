Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:24 2022-12-15 pm EST
23.98 USD   -2.30%
02:38pFord hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000
RE
07:06aElectric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market
RE
12/13Baird Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $44 From $51, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000

12/15/2022 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co's logo

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has raised the price of the cheapest variant of its F-150 Lightning electric truck by 9% to $55,974, the company's website showed on Thursday.

The automaker has raised prices for its electric pickup trucks twice in a span of three months, as it navigates higher costs and supply chain snags.

Automakers across the globe, including Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc are also struggling with higher prices of raw materials such as lithium and have warned that high costs were here to stay.

Ford, which has previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning pickups by the fall of 2023, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the price hike.

The company's shares were down about 3.5% in afternoon trade amid declines in the broader market.

It was, however, not immediately clear when the price hike occurred.

The move comes on the heels of the automaker adding a third work crew at an assembly plant near Detroit as it boosts production of its F-150 trucks.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.57% 13.145 Delayed Quote.-34.67%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -1.85% 24.1 Delayed Quote.-75.93%
TESLA, INC. 0.74% 158.035 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
02:38pFord hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000
RE
07:06aElectric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market
RE
12/13Baird Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $44 From $51, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
12/13MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 13, 20..
MS
12/13Marketmind: Jockeying for position
RE
12/12Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
RE
12/12Industrials Up Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Statement -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12/12Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
RE
12/12Horizon Therapeutics, Microsoft rise; Rivian falls
AQ
12/12Wall St climbs with inflation, Fed on deck
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 765 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 878 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 600 M 22 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,54 $
Average target price 46,67 $
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.93%22 600
TESLA, INC.-54.31%495 136
NIO INC.-61.81%19 995
LI AUTO INC.-36.82%19 788
LUCID GROUP, INC.-79.82%12 906
XPENG INC.-79.75%8 783