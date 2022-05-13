Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
26.70 USD   +9.88%
05/13Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
RE
05/13Ford Sold 7 Million Shares Of Rivian On May 13 For About $188.2 Million - SEC Filing
RE
05/13Barclays Lowers Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $24 From $38, Equalweight Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million

05/13/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co sold 7 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc for about $188.2 million, or $26.88 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Friday.

Ford now holds 86.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.

Rivian is struggling in a competitive market, including competition from Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, while a supply chain crisis is limiting production at its plants.

The electric-car maker earlier slashed its planned 2022 production in half to 25,000 vehicles.

On Tuesday, Ford had sold about 8 million shares of Rivian worth $214 million.

Rivian shares closed at $26.70 on Friday.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.52% 13.5 Delayed Quote.-35.00%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 9.88% 26.7 Delayed Quote.-74.25%
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
05/13Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
RE
05/13Ford Sold 7 Million Shares Of Rivian On May 13 For About $188.2 Million - SEC Filing
RE
05/13Barclays Lowers Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $24 From $38, Equalweight Rating Ke..
MT
05/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : How much pain are we in for?
05/13Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $69 From $90, Maintains Buy R..
MT
05/13MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 13, 2022
05/13SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Robinhood Markets, Affirm Holdings Poi..
MT
05/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt Disney...
05/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Futures -2-
DJ
05/12Rivian Automotive's First Quarter Offers 'Number of Positives' Despite Capital Need Con..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 202 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 048 M 24 048 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,76x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,70 $
Average target price 63,56 $
Spread / Average Target 138%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sanford H. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.25%21 886
TESLA, INC.-31.11%754 215
LUCID GROUP, INC.-58.76%26 168
NIO INC.-58.65%21 646
LI AUTO INC.-37.32%20 445
XPENG INC.-59.27%17 573