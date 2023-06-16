Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:44:40 2023-06-16 pm EDT
14.87 USD   -2.43%
04:52pInsurance broker Acrisure prepares for 2024 IPO at over $20 bln valuation - source
RE
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
01:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Insurance broker Acrisure prepares for 2024 IPO at over $20 bln valuation - source

06/16/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 16 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Acrisure has begun interviewing banks for an initial public offering next year which could fetch it a valuation of over $20 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Michigan-based company was valued at $23 billion after a private funding round last year.

Public markets are seeing a resumption in IPOs in the United States after a year-long standstill, as worries of a recession wane and investors warm up to riskier bets.

Adding to the thaw in IPO markets, Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group surged 89% when it debuted on Thursday and grabbed a valuation of $4.7 billion.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson's consumer health business, Kenvue, completed the largest IPO since Rivian Automotive's listing in 2021.

Acrisure did not respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity because discussions are private.

No final decisions on the timeline or size of the offering have been taken and the company could also choose to stay private, the source added.

Acrisure offers financial, cyber as well as asset and wealth management services.

The company's planned IPO was earlier reported by Bloomberg News. (Reporting by David French in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.31% 164.23 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
KENVUE INC. 1.94% 26.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -2.36% 14.88 Delayed Quote.-17.31%
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
04:52pInsurance broker Acrisure prepares for 2024 IPO at over $20 bln valuation - source
RE
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
01:59pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Advancing in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:51pInsurance broker Acrisure eyes over $20 billion valuation in 2024 IPO - Bloomberg
RE
09:30aRivian Automotive Reportedly In Talks to Buy A Better Route Planner
MT
06/15US senators urge regulator to change guidance on Massachusetts auto law
RE
06/15US senators urge federal agency to reconsider automaker guidance on vehicle law
RE
06/15EV maker Rivian sees stable demand through the year - CFO
RE
06/15Transcript : Rivian Automotive, Inc. Presents at Global Auto Industry Confere..
CI
06/15Restaurant chain Cava valued at $4.7 bln as shares pop on debut
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 026 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 626 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 315 M 14 315 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 122
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,24 $
Average target price 22,95 $
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Diane Lye Chief Information Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-17.31%14 315
TESLA, INC.108.47%811 076
LI AUTO INC.68.92%33 766
NIO INC.0.41%16 346
LUCID GROUP, INC.-3.51%13 226
XPENG INC.16.60%9 977
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer