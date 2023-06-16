Insurance broker Acrisure prepares for 2024 IPO at over $20 bln valuation - source

June 16 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Acrisure has begun
interviewing banks for an initial public offering next year
which could fetch it a valuation of over $20 billion, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The Michigan-based company was valued at $23 billion
after a private funding round last year.
Public markets are seeing a resumption in IPOs in the
United States after a year-long standstill, as worries of a
recession wane and investors warm up to riskier bets.
Adding to the thaw in IPO markets, Mediterranean restaurant
chain Cava Group surged 89% when it debuted on Thursday
and grabbed a valuation of $4.7 billion.
Last month, Johnson & Johnson's consumer health
business, Kenvue, completed the largest IPO since
Rivian Automotive's listing in 2021.
Acrisure did not respond to a request for comment. The
source requested anonymity because discussions are private.
No final decisions on the timeline or size of the
offering have been taken and the company could also choose to
stay private, the source added.
Acrisure offers financial, cyber as well as asset and wealth
management services.
The company's planned IPO was earlier reported by Bloomberg
News.
(Reporting by David French in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin and
Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)