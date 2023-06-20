Kodiak Gas Services aims for $1.65 bln valuation in US IPO

June 20 (Reuters) - Kodiak Gas Services said on Tuesday
it is aiming for a valuation of about $1.65 billion in its U.S.
listing, expecting to benefit from returning investor appetite
for new offerings.
The company is looking to sell 16 million shares in its
initial public offering priced between $19 and $22 apiece. It is
expected to raise about $352 million at the top of the proposed
range.
The energy sector in the United States was among the biggest
winners last year, as the war in Ukraine piled pressure on the
commodities supply chain, but several companies delayed their
IPO plans due to a lull in the stock market.
Investors are warming up to IPOs this year after severe
volatility last year, triggered by rising interest rates and
geo-political turmoil, curbed appetite for new listings and
fueled a risk-off sentiment.
Last week, Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group
saw its valuation nearly double after its shares surged
in a stellar market debut.
In May, Johnson & Johnson's consumer health
business, Kenvue, managed to complete the largest IPO
since Rivian Automotive listed in 2021.
Kodiak Gas Services said it is looking to list its shares on
the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KGS".
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)