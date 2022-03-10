Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE - EXPECT EDV PRODUCTION TO RAMP CONSIDERABLY D…

03/10/2022 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE - EXPECT EDV PRODUCTION TO RAMP CONSIDERABLY DURING Q2


© Reuters 2022
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
05:18pRivian Shares Fall After It Warns Supply Chains Woes Would Limit Production
DJ
05:17pRivian automotive - expect edv production to ramp considerably d…
RE
05:12pRivian automotive - will announce new coo next week responsbile…
RE
05:08pRIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-..
PU
05:08pRivian 4Q Loss Widens on Higher Expenses
DJ
04:55pRivian Automotive Q4 Results Lag Estimates as Adjusted Loss Narrows; Shares Slump 13% A..
MT
04:49pRivian shares tumble as supply-chain woes cut production outlook in half
RE
04:34pRivian posts quarterly loss of $2.5 billion
RE
04:32pRivian Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
12:19pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Lower Midday; Amazon, Alibaba In Focus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 900 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 569 M 39 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 386x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float -
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 43,95 $
Average target price 117,67 $
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Rodney J. Copes Chief Operating Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-57.61%39 569
TESLA, INC.-18.72%887 752
LUCID GROUP, INC.-33.61%41 761
NIO INC.-36.33%33 291
LI AUTO INC.-13.93%28 077
XPENG INC.-43.08%24 536