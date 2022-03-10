Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
News
Summary
RIVN
US76954A1034
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
(RIVN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
03/22 04:00:00 pm
41.16
USD
-6.35%
05:18p
Rivian Shares Fall After It Warns Supply Chains Woes Would Limit Production
DJ
05:17p
Rivian automotive - expect edv production to ramp considerably d…
RE
05:12p
Rivian automotive - will announce new coo next week responsbile…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE - EXPECT EDV PRODUCTION TO RAMP CONSIDERABLY D…
03/10/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE - EXPECT EDV PRODUCTION TO RAMP CONSIDERABLY DURING Q2
© Reuters 2022
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
05:18p
Rivian Shares Fall After It Warns Supply Chains Woes Would Limit Production
DJ
05:17p
Rivian automotive - expect edv production to ramp considerably d…
RE
05:12p
Rivian automotive - will announce new coo next week responsbile…
RE
05:08p
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE
: Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-..
PU
05:08p
Rivian 4Q Loss Widens on Higher Expenses
DJ
04:55p
Rivian Automotive Q4 Results Lag Estimates as Adjusted Loss Narrows; Shares Slump 13% A..
MT
04:49p
Rivian shares tumble as supply-chain woes cut production outlook in half
RE
04:34p
Rivian posts quarterly loss of $2.5 billion
RE
04:32p
Rivian Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
12:19p
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Lower Midday; Amazon, Alibaba In Focus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
03/08
Barclays Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $47 From $115, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
03/04
Baird Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $100 From $150, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
03/02
RBC Cuts Price Target on Rivian Automotive to $116 From $165, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
60,4 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-3 900 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
16 276 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-4,16x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
39 569 M
39 569 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
386x
EV / Sales 2022
9,25x
Nbr of Employees
7 500
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
43,95 $
Average target price
117,67 $
Spread / Average Target
168%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough
Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian
EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Rodney J. Copes
Chief Operating Officer
Karen Boone
Lead Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-57.61%
39 569
TESLA, INC.
-18.72%
887 752
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-33.61%
41 761
NIO INC.
-36.33%
33 291
LI AUTO INC.
-13.93%
28 077
XPENG INC.
-43.08%
24 536
More Results
