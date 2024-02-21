RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE EXPECTS Q1 2024 DELIVERIES TO BE 10% TO 15% BELOW Q4 2023 DELIVERIES
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
Equities
RIVN
US76954A1034
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 06:20:19 pm
|15.39 USD
|-3.15%
|13
|-15.56%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-34.40%
|15 218 M $
|-21.61%
|617 B $
|-11.51%
|31 890 M $
|-37.16%
|12 180 M $
|-37.77%
|8 456 M $
|-12.11%
|8 425 M $
|-35.15%
|3 838 M $
|-30.97%
|3 524 M $
|-3.03%
|2 438 M $
|-12.85%
|1 919 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Rivian Automotive, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Rivian Automotive, Inc.
- Rivian Automotive Expects Q1 2024 Deliveries To Be 10% To 15% Be…