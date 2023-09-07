Rivian Automotive, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of electric vehicles. The activity is organized around 2 poles: - sale of electric vehicles: passenger vehicles (notably pick-ups and sport utility vehicles) and commercial vehicles (electric delivery vans) marketed under the Rivian brand. In 2022, the group sold 20,332 vehicles; - services: financing, telematics insurance, vehicle servicing, maintenance and repair of vehicles, recharging services, provision of software and vehicle recharging solutions, etc. In addition, Rivian Automotive, Inc. offers accessories for electric vehicles and related lifestyle equipment (clothing and accessories, outdoor items, travel bags, etc.). Products and services are marketed through direct sales and via the rivian.com Internet platform. At the end of 2022, the group has a production site in the United States.