Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian securities between August 12, 2022, and February 21, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RIVN.

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, Rivian, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The Company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Rivian made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Rivian had overstated demand for its electronic vehicles (EVs);

(2) Rivian had concealed the negative effect inflation and higher interest rates were having on demand for its EVs;

(3) the number of orders in Rivian’s order bank had decreased due to cancellations and other factors;

(4) Rivian was failing to ramp up its production of EVs at the rate it claimed;

(5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, negatively impact the Company’s anticipated earnings and vehicle production targets for 2024; and

(6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 21, 2024, according to the Complaint, Rivian announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Among other items, Rivian announced that it expected to produce 57,000 vehicles in 2024, significantly lower than analyst expectations of 80,000 vehicles. The Company further forecasted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization loss of $2.7 billion for full year 2024, compared to analyst expectations of $2.59 billion, and announced plans to cut 10% of salaried staff, citing economic uncertainty and historically high interest rates.

On this news, Rivian’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 25.6%, to close at $11.45 per share on February 22, 2024.

Therefore, according to the Complaint, because of Rivian’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, investors have suffered significant losses and damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RIVN or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Rivian you have until June 18, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

