RIVN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Rivian Automotive, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Rivian Automotive, Inc. ("Rivian Automotive, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Rivian Automotive, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25909&wire=4

RIVN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Rivian Automotive, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivn-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-rivian-automotive-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525170.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
