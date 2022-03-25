Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RIVN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rivian Automotive, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25124&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rivn-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-rivian-automotive-inc-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-6-2022-301510449.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
05:46aRIVN SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Jakubowitz Law Reminds Rivian Automotive, Inc. Shareholders of a ..
PR
03/24Mizuho Securities Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $95 From $100, Reiterates..
MT
03/22RIVN ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022 in the ..
PR
03/15RIVN ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022 in the ..
PR
03/15Chip crunch forces further production cuts at Toyota
RE
03/14RIVN STOCK INVESTIGATION : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Rivian A..
BU
03/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Rivian Automotive Price Target to $85 From $147, Maintains Overw..
MT
03/14Rivian Automotive Names Frank Klein COO
MT
03/14Rivian names former Magna unit executive as operating chief
RE
03/14RIVN INVESTORS : May 6, 2022 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Li..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations