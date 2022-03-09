Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RIVN SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)

03/09/2022 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) common stock pursuant to the Company's November 19, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Rivian designs and manufactures electric vehicles – the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV.

If you would like more information about Rivian Automotive, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Made False and Misleading Statements in its Offering Documents in Support of its IPO

According to the complaint, Rivian began selling the R1T in September 2021 and planned to begin selling the R1S in December 2021. As of October 31, 2021, Rivian reported "approximately 55,400 R1T and R1S preorders in the United States and Canada from customers who paid a cancellable and fully refundable deposit of $1,000." At the time of its IPO, Rivian planned to produce approximately 1,200 R1Ts and 25 R1Ss by the end of 2021, with the all preorders filled by end of 2023.

Rivian completed its IPO on November 10, 2021, selling shares at $78.00 per share for total proceeds of $11.93 billion. However, unbeknownst to investors, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the R1T and R1S were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO. Subsequently, these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent Company and would put a significant number of its backlog orders as well as future orders in jeopardy of cancellation. Accordingly, the price of the Company's shares was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO. At the time the complaint was filed, Rivian shares traded at $42.43 per share, significantly below the Company's $78.00 IPO price.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. pursuant to the Company's IPO, you have until May 6, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Rivian Automotive, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
01:17pRIVN SHAREHOLDER NEWS : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Rivian Autom..
BU
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
08:09aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 9, 2022
03/08INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Rivian Automoti..
BU
03/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Shareholders of Class Action Against Rivian Automo..
BU
03/08The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RI..
BU
03/08CERAWEEK-Rivian CEO sees global chip shortage continuing another year
RE
03/08Rivian Automotive Faces Class Action Suit for Allegedly Concealing Info on Underpriced ..
MT
03/08Barclays Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $47 From $115, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
03/07Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 900 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 002 M 38 002 M -
EV / Sales 2021 360x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float -
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 42,21 $
Average target price 117,67 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Rodney J. Copes Chief Operating Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-59.29%38 002
TESLA, INC.-21.99%852 024
LUCID GROUP, INC.-36.29%40 075
NIO INC.-43.24%29 676
LI AUTO INC.-24.49%24 632
XPENG INC.-48.38%22 250