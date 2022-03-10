Rivian 4Q Loss Widens on Higher Expenses

By Kimberly Chin

Rivian Automotive Inc. said its loss widened in the fourth quarter as expenses rose.

The electric-truck startup said its loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $2.46 billion from $354 million in the year-earlier period. On a per-share basis, the loss was $4.83, compared with $3.50 a year ago.

Research and development expenses ballooned to $726 million from $255 million a year earlier. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $682 million from $98 million in the prior year.

The company recorded $54 million in revenue. In the same period a year earlier, it didn't post any revenue. Analysts were expecting $60.5 million in revenue, according to FactSet

Rivian said it delivered 909 vehicles in the quarter.

