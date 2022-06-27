Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-06-27 pm EDT
28.17 USD   -4.53%
01:01pRivian Adventure Network Fast Charging Launches in Colorado, California
BU
08:39aMizuho Adjusts Rivian Automotive's Price Target to $70 from $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/24RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.(NASDAQGS : RIVN) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian Adventure Network Fast Charging Launches in Colorado, California

06/27/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Rivian opens three fast charging sites this week in Colorado and California, the first deployments in its nationwide Rivian Adventure Network. These “Level 3” DC fast charging sites will initially provide over 200 kilowatts of power, allowing Rivian drivers to add as much as 140 miles of range in just 20 minutes and creating new opportunities for sustainable adventure far from home.

The first Rivian Adventure Network site in Salida, Colorado opened to the public on Monday, June 27 with four chargers, including a pull-through charger to accommodate vehicles towing trailers. The site also hosts four “Level 2” Rivian Waypoints chargers, which are available for use by any EV – not just Rivian vehicles – through the Rivian smartphone app. Thanks to its natural beauty and abundant nearby recreational opportunities, Salida is an ideal location for Rivian’s first fast charging site. The second and third Adventure Network sites in Inyokern and Bishop, California, will open on June 28 and 29. These California sites support frequently visited areas like Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Forest, Mammoth Lakes, and Death Valley National Park.

“We designed Rivian charging to support electrified adventure, and these first sites demonstrate how we’re enabling drivers to responsibly reach some of the nation’s most breathtaking natural spaces,” said Trent Warnke, Rivian’s Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions. “In addition to scenic or off-the-beaten-path destinations, our fast charging rollout is designed to ensure travelers have places to charge along major transportation corridors coast to coast.”

Recognizing that vehicle electrification is only one step in reducing environmental impact, Rivian is matching charging on Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoints chargers with 100% renewable energy on an annual basis. Rivian is engaging directly with clean energy developers and operators to promote tangible contributions to a cleaner grid when drivers plug in. To support this initiative, Rivian is building a portfolio of high-impact renewable projects around the country that balance technologies, location, and energy solutions. Integrating these solutions into a company-wide sustainability strategy is a foundational step on our path toward net-zero carbon emissions.

Rivian will continue opening Rivian Adventure Network sites with an initial goal of 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the expansion of the Rivian Adventure Network. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 837 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 098 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 569 M 26 569 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 29,50 $
Average target price 50,53 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.55%26 569
TESLA, INC.-30.25%763 944
LI AUTO INC.27.07%41 450
NIO INC.-23.99%39 791
LUCID GROUP, INC.-49.51%32 039
XPENG INC.-29.88%30 252