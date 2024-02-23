Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RIVN). Investors who purchased Rivian securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RIVN.

On February 21, 2024, Rivian reported its fourth quarter financial and operating results. Among other items, Rivian announced that it expects to produce 57,000 vehicle units in 2024, significantly lower than analyst expectations of 80,000 units. The Company further disclosed an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.70 billion, compared to analyst expectations of $2.59 billion, and announced plans to cut 10% of salaried staff, citing economic uncertainty. On this news, Rivian’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 25.6%, to close at $11.45 per share on February 22, 2024.

