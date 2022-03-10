Rivian Automotive : Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Rivian Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Irvine, California, March 10, 2022: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors)
Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.
Contacts:
Investor Contact
Tim Bei: ir@rivian.com
Media Contact
Amy Mast: media@rivian.com
