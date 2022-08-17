Rivian Automotive : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
McDonough Claire
Rivian Automotive, Inc. / DE [RIVN]
Chief Financial Officer /
C/O RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. , 14600 MYFORD ROAD
IRVINE
CA
92606
(1)
Represents an award of 79,873 restricted stock units ("RSUs") which will vest on each of the next sixteen quarterly anniversaries after August 15, 2022. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date.
(2)
The stock option will vest annually as to 25% of the underlying shares over the next four anniversaries of August 8, 2022.
Rivian Automotive Inc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:05 UTC.