  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 04:47:01 pm EDT
39.54 USD   +1.91%
04:36pRivian CFO to Participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit
BU
04:20pRivian Sets Date for Release of First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
09:26aBNP Paribas Exane Starts Rivian Automotive at Underperform With $35 Price Target
MT
Rivian CFO to Participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit

04/11/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
On Wednesday, April 13, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in The Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit. At 2:05pm ET, Claire will join a fireside chat where she will be in discussion with John Murphy, Managing Director, Bank of America Global Research. A live webcast of the fireside chat is available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 929 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 074 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 941 M 34 941 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sanford H. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.58%34 941
TESLA, INC.-2.96%1 059 852
LUCID GROUP, INC.-43.05%35 826
NIO INC.-36.87%33 039
LI AUTO INC.-19.44%26 278
XPENG INC.-45.98%23 307