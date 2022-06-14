Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
27.30 USD   +1.83%
06/10Is tech losing its appeal?
06/09RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. / DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

06/14/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:55 am ET, Rivian’s CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available at the same link following the event.

About Rivian

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 837 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 098 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 147 M 24 147 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,81 $
Average target price 57,19 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.14%24 147
TESLA, INC.-38.76%670 762
LI AUTO INC.-9.50%29 520
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.14%27 202
NIO INC.-49.53%26 423
XPENG INC.-52.41%20 531