  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:29:10 2023-05-26 pm EDT
15.16 USD   +4.02%
04:02pRivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference
BU
12:03pCummins engine filter unit valued at $1.8 billion in strong market debut
RE
05/25British EV maker Arrival seeks second chance with US EV tax credits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

05/26/2023 | 04:02pm EDT
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:20pm ET, its CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available on the same link following the event.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 022 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 639 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 686 M 13 686 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 122
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,57 $
Average target price 23,57 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Diane Lye Chief Information Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-20.94%13 686
TESLA, INC.49.76%584 678
LI AUTO INC.38.38%27 661
LUCID GROUP, INC.11.42%13 952
NIO INC.-22.67%12 589
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC-37.85%6 963
