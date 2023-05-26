Rivian CFO to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 2:20pm ET, its CFO, Claire McDonough, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

A live webcast of the chat will be available here, and a recording of the session will be available on the same link following the event.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.

