Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing quits in management rejig
RE
09:42aRIVIAN MANUFACTURING HEAD MWANGI TO LEAVE AMID LEADERSHIP RESHUFFLE IN EFFORT TO 'KEEP PACE' WITH GROWTH PLAN : Bloomberg
MT
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Rivian Automotive, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley's 7th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference, May-25-2022 02:45 PM
CI
Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/27/2022 | 05:57pm EDT

05/27/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Rivian’s founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 027 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 326 M 26 326 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sanford H. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.81%26 326
TESLA, INC.-33.03%733 215
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.35%31 506
NIO INC.-49.40%26 489
LI AUTO INC.-24.67%24 571
XPENG INC.-56.13%18 928