Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), has today announced that at 8.00am ET on Friday, June 2, 2023, its Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here, and for one year after the event.

