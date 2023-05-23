Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-22 pm EDT
14.23 USD   +5.64%
06:03aRivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
05/17Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
RE
05/12Soros Fund Management cut Tesla stake, added Netflix in 1st quarter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/23/2023 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), has today announced that at 8.00am ET on Friday, June 2, 2023, its Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here, and for one year after the event.

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
06:03aRivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic ..
BU
05/17Vietnam EV maker VinFast sees sales boom, path to breakeven
RE
05/12Soros Fund Management cut Tesla stake, added Netflix in 1st quarter
RE
05/10EV maker Rivian takes bold bet with higher-priced vehicles amid heating competition
RE
05/10Nasdaq rallies as investors cheer inflation data, Alphabet
RE
05/10Airbnb, Twilio fall; Rivian, Exact Sciences rise
AQ
05/10U.S. stocks end mixed as investors cheer inflation data, Alphabet
RE
05/10Nasdaq leads Wall St gains on signs of easing inflation
RE
05/10Nasdaq leads gains on Wall St on signs of easing inflation
RE
05/10Top Stories at Midday: CPI Fuels Talks of June Pause, Rivian Tops ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 025 M - -
Net income 2023 -5 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 367 M 13 367 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 122
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,23 $
Average target price 23,57 $
Spread / Average Target 65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Diane Lye Chief Information Officer
Mike Johnson Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-22.79%13 367
TESLA, INC.46.24%598 624
LI AUTO INC.44.36%28 857
NIO INC.-9.85%14 676
LUCID GROUP, INC.12.01%14 025
XPENG INC.-5.33%8 100
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer