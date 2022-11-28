Advanced search
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to Participate in the Redburn 2022 CEO Conference

11/28/2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00am ET, Rivian's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at the Redburn 2022 CEO Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.


© Business Wire 2022
