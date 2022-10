Oct 7 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc:

* RIVIAN NOTIFIED CUSTOMERS OF A VOLUNTARY RECALL ON CO'S VEHICLES- SPOKESPERSON

* AS OF SEPT 28, RIVIAN BECAME AWARE OF 7 REPORTS POTENTIALLY RELATED TO STRUCTURAL ISSUE THAT HAD ACCUMULATED OVER PRODUCTION OF CO'S VEHICLES- SPOKESPERSON

* RIVIAN SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY INJURIES THAT HAVE RESULTED FROM THIS ISSUE- SPOKESPERSON

* RIVIAN SAYS THE TOTAL AFFECTED NUMBER OF VEHICLES IS APPROXIMATELY 13,000- SPOKESPERSON