    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-07-11 pm EDT
30.35 USD   -5.13%
01:01pRivian Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11:42aWells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on Rivian Automotive to $30 From $24, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/08PUMP / DUMP #37 : This week's gainers and losers
Rivian Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on August 11, 2022, after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast will be available here, and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 832 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 179 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 812 M 28 812 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 86,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 31,99 $
Average target price 51,13 $
Spread / Average Target 59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.15%28 812
TESLA, INC.-28.81%779 666
LI AUTO INC.21.18%37 545
NIO INC.-28.66%37 345
LUCID GROUP, INC.-47.46%33 340
XPENG INC.-36.16%27 655