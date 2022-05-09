Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 10:29:07 am EDT
24.58 USD   -14.64%
10:11aRivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares
RE
10:01aRivian Shares Fall to 52-Week Low After Reports of Ford Stock Sale
DJ
08:40aUS Futures Lower Ahead of Inflation Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian Shares Fall to 52-Week Low After Reports of Ford Stock Sale

05/09/2022 | 10:01am EDT
By Dean Seal


Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. opened at $25 on Monday, having dropped to a 52-week low of $24.33 following reports that Ford Motor Co. would sell roughly 8% of its stake in the electric-truck maker.

CNBC's David Faber tweeted Saturday that Ford, an early Rivian investor, would unload 8 million of its 102 million shares at $26.90 apiece. JP Morgan is also selling between 13 million and 15 million of its shares at the same price, Faber said.

Rivian shares closed at $28.79 on Friday.

Last month, the California-based startup warned that the auto industry is about to face a shortage of battery supplies for electric vehicles. Rivian started offering its first electric truck and SUV models last fall and sold a total of 1,227 vehicles in the first quarter of this year.

Its shares are down 75% since the start of the year.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1000ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.51% 14.0248 Delayed Quote.-31.58%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.55% 181.5 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -14.99% 24.95 Delayed Quote.-72.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 927 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 159 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 929 M 25 929 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,79 $
Average target price 79,38 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sanford H. Schwartz Independent Director
