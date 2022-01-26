Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Rivian Shares Higher After Report of Production Ramping Up

01/26/2022 | 01:48pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. are trading higher Wednesday, following a report that the company is increasing production at its facility in Normal, Ill.

Bloomberg, citing people "who asked not to be identified discussing private information," on Wednesday reported the electric-vehicle company is looking at a rate of 200 ready-to-sell units per week.

At 1:26 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian were trading 9.09% higher, at $65.07 each.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-22 1348ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 795 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53 668 M 53 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 598x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Rodney J. Copes Chief Operating Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-42.51%53 668
TESLA, INC.-13.09%924 296
NIO INC.-24.91%37 840
XPENG INC.-24.48%32 551
LI AUTO INC.-20.78%25 841
FISKER INC.-27.15%3 400