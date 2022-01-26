Rivian Shares Higher After Report of Production Ramping Up

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. are trading higher Wednesday, following a report that the company is increasing production at its facility in Normal, Ill.

Bloomberg, citing people "who asked not to be identified discussing private information," on Wednesday reported the electric-vehicle company is looking at a rate of 200 ready-to-sell units per week.

At 1:26 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian were trading 9.09% higher, at $65.07 each.

