Rivian Shares Higher After Report of Production Ramping Up

By Stephen Nakrosis
Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. are trading higher Wednesday, following a report that the company is increasing production at its facility in Normal, Ill.
Bloomberg, citing people "who asked not to be identified discussing private information," on Wednesday reported the electric-vehicle company is looking at a rate of 200 ready-to-sell units per week.
At 1:26 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian were trading 9.09% higher, at $65.07 each.
