Rivian is sued for allegedly misleading investors about electric vehicle prices

March 8 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc has been
sued by a shareholder who claimed the startup failed to tell
investors it had underpriced its electric vehicles, leading to
unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back.
In a complaint filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in San
Francisco, shareholder Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed
how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it
needed to raise prices soon after its November initial public
offering.
Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation
as a trustworthy and transparent company," and risk cancellation
of a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018.
He called the rollback, including an apology from Chief
Executive R.J. Scaringe, a "futile attempt at damage control."
Rivian did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests
for comment.
The proposed class action came after Irvine,
California-based Rivian sparked a customer backlash, including
on social media, on March 1 by raising the R1S's price to
$84,500 from $70,000, and the R1T's price to about $79,500 from
$67,500.
Rivian backtracked two days later, saying customers with
existing preorders would not face the higher prices, and
customers who had canceled orders could reinstate them.
"It was wrong and we broke your trust in Rivian," Scaringe
wrote customers in a March 3 letter. Rivian cited inflation
pressures for the price increases.
The Amazon.com-backed company went public at $78.00 per
share on Nov. 10, raising about $12 billion in the world's
largest IPO of 2021.
Its shares closed Monday at $42.43, after losing 37% of
their value in the prior five trading days.
Crews said he bought 35 Rivian shares on its first day of
trading at $112.83 each, 45% above the IPO price.
In an email, his lawyer Jacob Walker said federal securities
laws provide "a very strong remedy" for investors when companies
omit key facts from IPO materials.
The lawsuit names more than 30 defendants including Scaringe
and lead IPO underwriters Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase
and Morgan Stanley.
The case is Crews v Rivian Automotive Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-01433.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)