  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:52:33 pm EDT
23.88 USD   +15.90%
01:29pRivian recalls 500 U.S. pickups because air bags may not deactivate
RE
11:46aRivian Automotive Recalls 500 Pickup Trucks Over Air Bag Deactivation Concerns
MT
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walt Disney, Apple, Vodafone, Boeing, Ford...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian recalls 500 U.S. pickups because air bags may not deactivate

05/12/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
A Rivian R1T pickup, the Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker, is parked outside the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is recalling about 500 2022 R1T electric pickup trucks in the United States because air bags may not deactivate when a child is in the front passenger seat.

Rivian said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue and will replace the passenger seat in the recalled vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) adopted the requirements after dozens of children were killed in the 1990s because of the impact of air bag deployments.

Rivian said it was contacting those with affected vehicles to get a free replacement of the seat. The company added that "infants and children should not be placed in the front passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles until a front passenger seat replacement is complete."

The company added its supplier has assumed the cost of seat replacement. Rivian said the issue was because of "defect during supplier manufacturing of the seat." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 827 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 450 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 554 M 18 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,60 $
Average target price 74,38 $
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sanford H. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-80.13%18 553
TESLA, INC.-30.54%760 431
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.57%23 116
NIO INC.-59.88%21 002
LI AUTO INC.-37.29%20 456
XPENG INC.-60.62%16 990