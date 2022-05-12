Rivian recalls 500 U.S. pickups because air bags may not deactivate

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is
recalling about 500 2022 R1T electric pickup trucks in the
United States because air bags may not deactivate when a child
is in the front passenger seat.
Rivian said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries
related to the issue and will replace the passenger seat in the
recalled vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) adopted the requirements after dozens of
children were killed in the 1990s because of the impact of air
bag deployments.
Rivian said it was contacting those with affected vehicles
to get a free replacement of the seat. The company added that
"infants and children should not be placed in the front
passenger seat of affected Rivian vehicles until a front
passenger seat replacement is complete."
The company added its supplier has assumed the cost of seat
replacement. Rivian said the issue was because of "defect during
supplier manufacturing of the seat."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)