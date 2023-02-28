Rivian shares fall as supply chain snarls hamper production forecast

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc on
Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts' estimates
as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and
announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles, sending its
shares down more than 8%.
The recall, Rivian's third since it went public in November
2021, was triggered by an issue with a sensor in the front
passenger seat-belt system. However, the company estimated that
fewer than 100 vehicles will require the part to be replaced.
The company did not state the cost for the recall.
The Irvine, California-based company, like the broader auto
industry, has been battling supplier shortages sparked by
worldwide lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those issues and bad weather forced the company to shut its
Normal, Illinois, facility for weeks, which also hurt
production.
"The issue we have is that the supply constraint is, by
far and away, the biggest constraint," Chief Executive R.J.
Scaringe said in a conference call with analysts.
"We wish we could have the components still to fully run
the plant across all lines, across multiple shifts, but that's
not the case."
Rivian said in a shareholder letter on Tuesday it
expects supply chain challenges to persist into 2023.
The company said it aims to produce 50,000 cars this year,
compared with analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to
Visible Alpha.
Guido Petrelli, founder of Merlin Investor, a multi-asset
tracking tool for trading strategies, said the forecast
"disappointed everyone" and was the reason behind the stock's
plummeting.
Shares of Rivian fell 8.4% to $17.68 in extended
trading.
Also unnerving investors are concerns around weakening
demand for EVs as interest rates rise and fears of a looming
recession seep in.
Last week, rival Lucid forecast 2023 production
well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop
in orders during the fourth quarter.
The company did not provide an update on the number of
orders it typically reveals every quarter - a gap CFRA analyst
Garrett Nelson said was a "red flag."
Rivian also reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
revenue as the electric automaker delivered far fewer vehicles
than it produced.
In 2022, Rivian made 24,337 vehicles, slightly short of its
target of 25,000, and delivered only 20,332.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 totaled $663 million,
versus analysts' estimate of $742.4 million, Refinitiv data
showed.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of $1.73 per
share, less than analysts' estimate of $1.94.
Rivian, which posted a gross loss of $1 billion in the
fourth quarter, forecast gross profit next year.
Cash and cash equivalents fell to $11.57 billion from $13.27
billion at the end of the preceding quarter.
In October, Rivian recalled about 13,000 cars due to a
possible loose fastener. In May, it recalled about 500 2022 R1T
electric pickup trucks because the air bags may not deactivate.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San
Francisco; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Richard Chang and
Gerry Doyle)