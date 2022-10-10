Advanced search
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
31.60 USD   -6.92%
08:35aRivian Automotive to Recall 13,000 Vehicles to Address Safety Issue
MT
08:10aRivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
RE
07:53aRBC Trims Price Target on Rivian Automotive to $61 From $62, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

10/10/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Startup Rivian Automotive's electric vehicle factory in Normal

(Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc fell 7% on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, exacerbating investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its annual production target.

The Amazon.com Inc-backed firm on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause a driver to lose steering control.

Rivian has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles since it started selling in the third quarter of last year.

"We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations," RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Monday. The addition of battery packs and motors as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, it said.

Rivian's shares have fallen 67.3% this year due to a selloff in equities driven by an uncertain macroeconomic environment and a production forecast cut.

The company in March cut its annual production forecast in half to 25,000 due to sticky supply-chain issues.

Wall Street expects Rivian to make 23,590 vehicles this year, according to Visible Alpha.

A local court in Georgia, where Rivian is building its $5-billion manufacturing plant, last week rejected a joint proposal by the state's Department of Economic Development and the company to secure local incentives for its project in the state.

The local development authority had said in May the company would gain incentives of $1.5 billion from the state.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 806 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 734 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 105 M 31 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-67.26%31 105
TESLA, INC.-36.67%698 983
NIO INC.-56.57%22 738
LUCID GROUP, INC.-65.39%22 097
LI AUTO INC.-39.03%19 073
XPENG INC.-80.35%8 524