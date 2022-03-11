Rivian shares skid as supply chain snarls dent production forecast

March 11 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc shares
fell over 5% on Friday, opening at their lowest after the
electric vehicle maker halved its production forecast, pointing
to its struggles with soaring raw material prices and supply
chain constraints.
Prices of lithium and nickel, key materials used in
batteries that power electric vehicles, have skyrocketed due to
the Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of
Ukraine.
That, in turn, has added to supply-chain disruptions, which
have plagued the industry since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Rivian expects these challenges to extend through 2022.
"The recent spike in core raw materials raises serious
issues with (battery electric vehicle) economics," Wells Fargo
analyst Colin Langan said, while highlighting the 130% rise in
nickel prices and a 16% to 88% rise in prices of cobalt, lithium
and aluminum this year.
Rivian shares have nearly halved in value since their
blockbuster initial public offering in November. They opened at
$38.32 on Friday and hit a fresh low of $38.
At least six brokerages, including Piper Sandler, trimmed
their price targets on the stock. Piper, which has an
"overweight" rating, however, said supply-chain constraints are
temporary and might not be a big enough reason to sell the
stock.
Rivian Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said the
company was developing a portfolio of battery solutions,
including lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, to hedge
against soaring nickel prices.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)