  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
16.94 USD   +7.76%
03:00pRivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023
RE
02:53pRivian Automotive Reportedly Plans to Produce 62,000 EVs This Year
MT
02:36pRivian Automotive Says 62,000 Electric Vehicles' Production Possible in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023

03/03/2023 | 03:00pm EST
March 3 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc on Friday said it was sticking to its official production forecast of 50,000 vehicles in 2023.

Bloomberg on Friday cited unnamed sources saying Rivian had told its employees in an all hands meeting that production of 62,000 electric vehicles was possible this year.

The 62,000 number was said in an internal meeting and taken out of context, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the Irvine, California-based maker of electric pickup trucks and SUVs was not changing its official production guidance.

Earlier this week, Rivian said it aimed to produce 50,000 cars this year, below analysts' estimate of 67,170 units, according to Visible Alpha.

Shares of Rivian were up 8% in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
03:00pRivian sticks to 50,000 vehicle production target for 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 136 M - -
Net income 2023 -6 082 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 574 M 14 574 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 122
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 15,72 $
Average target price 32,52 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-14.49%14 574
TESLA, INC.54.98%604 027
LI AUTO INC.24.12%24 735
LUCID GROUP, INC.24.89%15 606
NIO INC.-6.77%15 021
XPENG INC.-6.14%7 994