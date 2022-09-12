Rivian to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 11:15am EST Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022.

A live webcast will be available here.

About Rivian:

