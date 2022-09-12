Advanced search
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:31 2022-09-12 pm EDT
38.69 USD   +3.02%
Rivian to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

09/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at 11:15am EST Rivian’s founder, Chairman and CEO RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022.

A live webcast will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at rivian.com.


Analyst Recommendations on RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 829 M - -
Net income 2022 -6 662 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34 403 M 34 403 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 87,0%
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 37,55 $
Average target price 52,69 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-63.79%34 403
TESLA, INC.-14.93%939 038
NIO INC.-39.52%31 661
LI AUTO INC.-17.98%25 661
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.37%25 302
XPENG INC.-68.15%13 800