Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM PT, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

A live webcast will be available here.

