    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:54:12 2023-03-24 pm EDT
13.81 USD   +0.69%
Rivian to relocate staff to Illinois EV plant to accelerate production - WSJ

03/24/2023 | 04:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Rivian name is shown on one of their new electic SUV vehicles in California

(Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc is relocating parts of its manufacturing engineering team to Illinois to speed up production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The reorganization, expected to be announced soon, would mean those working on manufacturing engineering would be asked to relocate to central Illinois or its headquarters in Irvine, California, according to the WSJ report.

"In terms of ramping production, it's helpful to have the manufacturing and engineering teams closer to our facilities in Normal as well as our headquarters in Irvine," a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, but declined to confirm if the company was relocating teams.

Rivian, which makes R1T electric pickup trucks and R1S SUVs at its factory in Normal, Illinois, in February forecast 2023 production below analysts' expectations as it grapples with lingering supply chain snarls.

The electric-vehicle maker has been losing money on every vehicle it builds, and narrowly missed its annual production target of 25,000 units last year.

Investors have been unnerved by weakening demand for EVs as interest rate hikes and fears of a looming recession creep in.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 108 M - -
Net income 2023 -6 074 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 710 M 12 710 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 122
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,71 $
Average target price 31,48 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Diane Lye Chief Information Officer
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-25.61%12 710
TESLA, INC.56.05%608 204
LI AUTO INC.16.18%23 153
NIO INC.-4.92%15 318
LUCID GROUP, INC.19.91%14 985
XPENG INC.-0.30%8 496
