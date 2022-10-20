Sierra EV joins General Motors' electric truck family in early 2024

The first version, due in early 2024, is the fully loaded Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which will be built in limited numbers and priced from $107,000.

The Sierra EV is expected to compete with a variety of full-size electric pickups in North America, including Ford Motor's F-150 Lightning and Rivian's R1T, as well as the Tesla Cybertruck, which is slated to go into production next year.

Like its sister model, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the four-door Sierra EV shares its Ultium battery pack with the GMC Hummer EV.

The high-end Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 boasts 754 horsepower and an estimated range of 400 miles. When the battery pack is depleted, a DC fast charger can add about 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, GM said.

GMC plans to introduce lower-priced AT4 and Elevation trim levels in early 2025 to the Sierra EV, which is being built initially at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant, with some models slated to roll out of the Orion Township plant north of Detroit in 2025.

The feature-laden Sierra EV Denali comes with an adaptive air suspension, a massive 16.8-inch center display, 14-inch multi-color head-up display, panoramic glass roof and Super Cruise hands-free driving assist.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

