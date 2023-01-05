Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
16.56 USD   -6.49%
Stellantis CEO delivers a technology statement with a Ram truck
RE
01/04Rivian's EV Delivery Miss Reflects Industry Trend, With Production Ramp Showing Promise, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01/04Rivian Automotive Misses Delivery Estimates But Remains Promising on Production Ramp, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis CEO delivers a technology statement with a Ram truck

01/05/2023 | 05:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: 2022 Paris Auto Show

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Stellantis NV on Thursday unveiled a prototype of an electric Ram pickup at the CES technology show, part of the effort by Chief Executive Carlos Tavares to show that the French-Italian automaker is catching up with Tesla Inc and other rivals.

The electric "Ram 1500 Revolution," unveiled at CES in Las Vegas, is a one-of-a-kind show vehicle meant to whet appetites for a production model due in 2024. It will arrive after rivals' offerings in one of the most important segments of the North American electric vehicle market.

The real electric Ram truck will launch more than two years after the smaller Rivian R1T electric pickup and Ford's F-150 Lightning electric truck. General Motors Co plans to start delivering electric Chevrolet Silverado pickups this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the long-delayed Cybertruck will launch this year from a factory in Texas.

The Ram prototype, and a separate CES show vehicle from Stellantis' Chrysler brand, are physical representations of the strategy Tavares and other executives outlined last year to match the electric propulsion and connectivity technology Tesla and other rivals are bringing to market.

Services enabled by connecting vehicles to the mobile internet are critical to Tavares' strategy for the automaker. Stellantis has said it wants to double revenue to 300 billion euros ($316.50 billion) a year, in part by expanding connected services.

The high costs of electrification and advanced software development are putting pressure on automakers at a time when most forecasters expect a slowdown, or even a recession, in major global markets.

Stellantis last month said it would indefinitely idle a Jeep assembly plant in Illinois, and blamed the high costs of EVs for the decision.

($1 = 0.9479 euro)

(Reporting by Joe White in Las Vegas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Joseph White


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.89% 35 Delayed Quote.3.12%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -6.49% 16.56 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.04% 14.34 Delayed Quote.7.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.16% 14.342 Real-time Quote.6.84%
TESLA, INC. -2.90% 110.34 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 763 M - -
Net income 2022 -7 035 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 310 M 16 310 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 422
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 17,71 $
Average target price 43,68 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Scaringe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claire McDonough Chief Financial Officer
Nick Kalayjian EVP-Engineering, Product Development & Programs
Frank Klein Chief Operations Officer
Karen Boone Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-5.91%16 310
TESLA, INC.-7.74%358 847
LI AUTO INC.12.65%22 423
NIO INC.9.03%17 566
LUCID GROUP, INC.-5.12%11 842
XPENG INC.16.30%9 973