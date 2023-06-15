Advanced search
    RIVN   US76954A1034

RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

(RIVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55:02 2023-06-15 am EDT
14.68 USD   -0.44%
Thinking about buying stock in Ideanomics, Bitdeer Technologies, Rivian Automotive, Nikola Corp, or Mersana Therapeutics?

06/15/2023 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for IDEX, BTDR, RIVN, NKLA, and MRSN.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

  1. IDEX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=IDEX&prnumber=061520230
  2. BTDR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BTDR&prnumber=061520230
  3. RIVN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RIVN&prnumber=061520230
  4. NKLA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NKLA&prnumber=061520230
  5. MRSN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MRSN&prnumber=061520230

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-ideanomics-bitdeer-technologies-rivian-automotive-nikola-corp-or-mersana-therapeutics-301852003.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
