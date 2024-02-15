Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new RIWI-Unbound G2 Economic Pulse Index.

The G2 Economic Pulse Index is derived from an internet-based survey conducted daily to capture the activities and sentiment of American and Chinese consumers. The survey covers a wide range of topics, including discretionary spending, inflation expectation, employment prospect, perception of current financial situation, and stock market investment plans. The resulting data are translated into actionable scores that have been shown to be useful predictive indicators for official economic data:

A discretionary spending score

A job availability score

A financial optimism score

A stock market investor score

This data has been instrumental inputs into the David Woo Unbound portfolios that beat the industry benchmarks in 2023.

"We have been capturing these economic indicators for over 2 years and our data has been proven to correlate to actual results," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "Every day we collect more data and we believe that every fundamental and macroeconomic investor should leverage these indicators if they want to generate Alpha."

"The G2 Economic Pulse Index is an exciting new product that should help investors improve their risk-adjusted returns by staying ahead of the rest of the market on the changing winds of the two biggest and most important economies of the world," commented David Woo.

The G2 Economic Pulse Index is the latest addition to the Compass Series of Indexes designed to track in real time the changing pulses of the most important economic, political and geopolitical trends in the world. In addition to this launch, the former Polarization Risk Index has now been renamed The G7 Political Pulse Index to reflect the inclusion of electoral preference tracking across G7 countries.

The Compass Series of Indexes includes:

The RIWI-Unbound G2 Economic Pulse Index

The RIWI-Unbound G7 Political Pulse Index

The RIWI-Unbound Military Conflict Risk Index

The RIWI-Unbound Cold War II Index

For daily insights into the economic sentiment of Chinese and American consumers, email RIWI at ask@riwi.com or visit https://riwi.com/compass-series/.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

