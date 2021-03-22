Notice of RIWI's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Management Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at RIWI's Toronto office, 180 Bloor Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2V6, on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

RIWI anticipates that the Management Information Circular, form of proxy and request for voting instructions will be first mailed to shareholders on or about April 1, 2021. The Meeting documents will also be available on RIWI's website at: https://riwi.com/annual-shareholder-meetings/.

Due to ongoing concerns and public health guidance regarding COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, RIWI asks all shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person, but encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using one of following methods:

On the Internet, by going to www.investorvote.com and casting your vote online;

By telephone, at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) toll free;

Via smartphone, using the QR Code contained in the Company's Proxy Form; and

By mail, by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Proxy Form.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 27, 2021.

If any shareholders still wish to attend the Meeting in person, the Company asks them to exercise caution and only do so in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, and not to attend if they or someone they reside with may have come into close contact with persons afflicted with COVID-19, or if they suspect they may have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call, however, anyone calling in will not be able to participate:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88292162384?pwd=T1p6UjJsUTVQS3V2VDBaSFJCSW5Ldz09

Dial-In Numbers:

Canada: +1-647-374-4685

US (New York): +1-646-558-8656

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgWXCeyoy

Meeting ID: 882 9216 2384

Passcode: 260768

RIWI Announces Management Change

RIWI announces that its Chief Revenue Officer, Neil Weitzman, has left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

