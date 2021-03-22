Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  RIWI Corp.    RIWI   CA7496011007

RIWI CORP.

(RIWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice of RIWI's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Management Update

03/22/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) -  RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announces its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at RIWI's Toronto office, 180 Bloor Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2V6, on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

RIWI anticipates that the Management Information Circular, form of proxy and request for voting instructions will be first mailed to shareholders on or about April 1, 2021. The Meeting documents will also be available on RIWI's website at: https://riwi.com/annual-shareholder-meetings/.

Due to ongoing concerns and public health guidance regarding COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, RIWI asks all shareholders not to attend the Meeting in person, but encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using one of following methods:

  • On the Internet, by going to www.investorvote.com and casting your vote online;
  • By telephone, at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) toll free;
  • Via smartphone, using the QR Code contained in the Company's Proxy Form; and
  • By mail, by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Proxy Form.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the Meeting is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 27, 2021.

If any shareholders still wish to attend the Meeting in person, the Company asks them to exercise caution and only do so in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities, and not to attend if they or someone they reside with may have come into close contact with persons afflicted with COVID-19, or if they suspect they may have symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call, however, anyone calling in will not be able to participate:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88292162384?pwd=T1p6UjJsUTVQS3V2VDBaSFJCSW5Ldz09
Dial-In Numbers:
Canada: +1-647-374-4685
US (New York): +1-646-558-8656
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgWXCeyoy
Meeting ID: 882 9216 2384
Passcode: 260768

RIWI Announces Management Change

RIWI announces that its Chief Revenue Officer, Neil Weitzman, has left the Company to pursue other opportunities.

About RIWI
RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"
Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Barwicki
Barwicki Investor Relations Inc.
Andrew@Barwicki.com
1-516-662-9461

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78206


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about RIWI CORP.
04:35pNotice of RIWI's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Manageme..
NE
03/16RIWI  : Signs US$740,000 Contract With The Global Health Crisis Coordination Cen..
MT
03/16RIWI Signs Contract with the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center
NE
03/04RIWI  : Audited Financials Show Record Annual Revenue with Year-Over-Year Growth..
AQ
03/03RIWI Audited Financials Show Record Annual Revenue, with Year-Over-Year Growt..
NE
2020RIWI to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 9, 20..
NE
2020RIWI  : Named as One of Canada's Companiesto-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast..
AQ
2020RIWI Named as One of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fas..
NE
2020Bank of America Awards a New Contract Order to RIWI for over $650,000
NE
2020RIWI  : Reports Record Revenue over Three Quarters
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,58 M - -
Net income 2020 0,66 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,94 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,3 M 35,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 9,29x
EV / Sales 2020 7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart RIWI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RIWI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Im Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Pirooz Independent Director
Donald Myron Shumka Independent Director
Annette Cusworth Independent Director
Kevin Mahoney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIWI CORP.-10.58%38
S&P GLOBAL INC.5.67%84 604
RELX PLC-0.45%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.92%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER2.11%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.68%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ