RIWI Announces Start of New Chief Executive Officer, New Product for Finance Clients, and Other Management Changes; RIWI Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that Greg Wong is the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Neil Seeman, RIWI's Founder and former CEO, remains as non-executive Chairman of the Company, and he shall also focus on new product strategy, research and development, and special projects for RIWI.

From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Wong served as President and CEO of Germany-based Heiler Software Corporation, which was a division of publicly traded Heiler Software AG. Mr. Wong was responsible for changing the sales model from a direct sales model to a partner sales model and for overseeing the global organization's fast-paced growth strategy that eventually led to a sale of the business to Informatica in 2013. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Wong served as Senior Vice President of Stibo Systems, a data management company. Since 2017, Mr. Wong has served as Chief Revenue Officer of Pivotree, a publicly traded e-commerce and data management company. At Pivotree, Mr. Wong helped grow the firm's revenue from CAD $20 million to over CAD $60 million within four years.

"RIWI is thrilled to welcome Greg Wong as our CEO. Greg is a proven public company executive and technology leader who is ideally suited to lead our Company's growth in a steady, disciplined manner," said Mr. Seeman, RIWI's Chairman.

"RIWI not only provides the ability to capture, report, and trend sentiment data, but it also offers a powerful platform to capture that data in hard-to-reach geographies like China and Afghanistan as well as from under-surveyed populations in any country - the quiet voices," said Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "Our unique technology and expert employees provide a differentiated and scientific solution for organizations that need real-time and ongoing sentiment data. I am excited to join this amazing company and its passionate staff as we focus on the next phase of RIWI's growth," added Mr. Wong.

RIWI Launches New Product for Finance Clients focused on China

RIWI is excited to announce the launch of its newest product called "RIWI Alpha - China". RIWI Alpha - China provides novel, real-time, actionable intelligence for financial market participants. RIWI's product gathers survey response data on an ongoing basis from respondents in all Chinese provinces, including from those who live in rural areas and are rarely surveyed. Early finance customers use RIWI's cost-effective, syndicated offering to gain an information edge on predicting the changing and event-driven market performance of electric vehicle and luxury goods brands. For additional information or to book a product demo, please contact our financial services lead, Mr. Darik Honke (darik.honke@riwi.com).

RIWI Announces Management Changes

RIWI announces that Eric Meerkamper, Global Head of Citizen Engagement, has resigned from the Company in order to focus his efforts on volunteerism and other personal opportunities. His last day with RIWI will be October 8, 2021. "On behalf of the entire RIWI team, I am deeply grateful for Eric's collaborative and passionate resolve to successfully position RIWI as a world leader in survey data solutions for the humanitarian aid and non-profit sectors," said Mr. Seeman.

RIWI also announces that Jason Cho, Head of Data Operations, has been promoted to join RIWI's leadership team. Mr. Cho has been with the Company since 2014, and he is currently RIWI's lead solutions architect, working on new technical and process innovations to help scale the Company's revenues and ensure client delivery excellence.

RIWI Grants Stock Options

RIWI has granted 354,104 stock options (the "Options") to Greg Wong pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD$1.70 per share, expire on September 13, 2026, and will vest 25% on each of the following dates: September 13, 2022; September 13, 2023, September 13, 2024, and September 13, 2025.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

