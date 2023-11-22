Official RIWI CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2023 — in US Dollars:

RIWI earned $1,144,838 in revenues in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $773,674 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 47.97%. That revenue consisted of $438,224 in transaction revenue, $324,165 in recurring revenue and $382,449 in project-based revenue. RIWI experienced a net profit of $14,288 and positive operating cash flow of $77,629 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $323,655 and net use of cash of $163,994 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

RIWI's recurring revenues in the third quarter of 2023 increased by $291,265 compared with the third quarter of 2022.

RIWI signed 17 new client contracts in the three months ended September 30, 2023, including contract signings with 11 new RIWI customers.

RIWI introduced a new measure, Adjusted EBITDA, as of Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is meant to provide investors with better visibility into the operating business of RIWI as it nets out non-operating expenses.

All RIWI project-based customers have been migrated to the new RIWI platform with the exception of long standing time-series customers. We expect all remaining customers will migrate to the new platform in 2024.

RIWI strengthened its leadership team by hiring a new head of its International Development customer segment. RIWI has an impactful history of helping humanitarian aid organizations collect actionable data in hard-to-reach areas or conflict zones where displaced citizens are most vulnerable. RIWI management is of the view that investing in this sector is both aligned with the Company's values and good for business.

RIWI launched RIWI Communities as a global network of approved and validated partners to extend the reach of RIWI, both in terms of audience and in terms of capabilities. RIWI Communities enables RIWI to deliver broader solutions to customers including: social media listening, passive spending data and search data from targeted user groups, telephone surveys, in-person surveys, and qualitative surveys. In the third quarter of 2023, RIWI delivered four customer projects using RIWI Communities.

RIWI's work has been cited by publications, which include reports by the Bank of Canada, the Public Policy Forum, and The World Bank; and articles in The Journal of Social Psychology and Asia Times. Highlighted RIWI data and research noted in these publications include: perceptions of Ukraine's travel ban; Canadian consumer expectations; the rise of polarization in Canada; assessing the political leanings of Argentina's population; local and international support for governmental leadership in regards to China-US relations; and, the evaluation of public attitudes toward migration.

"The RIWI strategy is coming together as we build a sustainable long-term business. The result of that strategy is the first profitable quarter for RIWI in nine quarters," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer at RIWI. Despite the strong performance of Q3, management is anticipating a challenging Q4 amid turbulent market conditions and continued investments in data quality. Management is working diligently to achieve consistent and positive operating cash flow and profitability in 2024."

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (Note 10) $ 1,144,838 $ 773,674 $ 3,274,493 $ 2,039,752 Operating expenses General and administrative (Note 11) 461,906 496,487 1,488,159 1,530,997 Technology costs (Note 11) 479,265 361,218 1,361,012 887,123 Sales and marketing (Note 11) 214,095 294,029 718,735 881,711 Total operating expenses 1,155,266 1,151,734 3,567,907 3,299,831 Operating loss before other income (expense) (10,428 ) (378,060 ) (293,414 ) (1,260,079 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 23,553 9,405 66,427 20,161 Gain on asset disposal - - 971 - Other expenses (Note 11) - - (37,228 ) (78,338 ) Total other income (expense) 23,553 9,405 30,170 (58,177 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 13,125 (368,655 ) (263,244 ) (1,318,256 ) Income tax recovery/(expense) 1,163 45,000 (12,601 ) 161,842 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 14,288 $ (323,655 ) $ (275,845 ) $ (1,156,414 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 Diluted 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428 18,004,428

RIWI CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited and expressed in U.S. dollars)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,433,550 $ 2,350,718 Accounts receivable 592,122 835,886 Unbilled revenue (Note 10(b)) 119,226 64,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,936 90,578 Total current assets 3,186,834 3,341,645 Property and equipment (Note 5) 3,123 4,688 Right-of-use assets (Note 6) - 17,874 Intangible assets (Note 7) 160,815 192,167 Goodwill (Note 7) 291,074 291,074 Total assets $ 3,641,846 $ 3,847,448 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 265,238 $ 341,475 Current portion of lease obligations (Note 9) - 22,024 Deferred revenue (Note 10(b)) 241,738 298,430 506,976 661,929 Deferred tax liability 35,011 37,337 Total liabilities 541,987 699,266 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 8) 4,940,930 4,940,930 Contributed surplus (Note 8) 2,705,453 2,477,931 Accumulated deficit (4,546,524 ) (4,270,679 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,099,859 3,148,182 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,641,846 $ 3,847,448

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board on November 22, 2023.

"Greg Wong" (signed)

Greg Wong

Chief Executive Officer

"Annette Cusworth" (signed)

Annette Cusworth

Chair of the Audit Commitee

RIWI's unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2023, are available via RIWI's website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact investors@riwi.com

