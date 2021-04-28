Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RIWI Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIWI   CA7496011007

RIWI CORP.

(RIWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RIWI Reports Third-Highest Revenue Quarter, Focusing on Growth in 2021

04/28/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (in U.S. Dollars):

  1. RIWI posted $1,095,205 in revenue, its third-highest revenue quarter since the Company's inception.
  2. RIWI incurred a net loss of $42,639 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, due to RIWI's strategic investment in: (i) recruiting new sales personnel with expertise in RIWI's priority sales portfolios, and (ii) expanding its competitive moat through new technical feature development.
  3. On March 16, RIWI signed a contract valued at $740,000 with the CDC-funded Global Health Crisis Coordination Center ("GHC3") to assist with the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Information Equity and Demand Creation Project. The client enjoys the right to expand the value of this contract to meet new needs.
  4. RIWI engaged Barwicki Investor Relations to increase the Company's exposure to US retail and institutional investors, research analysts and financial media.
  5. RIWI has won various new awards, including a ranking by The Financial Times as one of the top Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for a second consecutive year, ranking 9th among companies listed on stock exchanges.

"I am pleased to report our third-highest revenue quarter, while continuing to focus our sales efforts on long-term, high-quality revenues," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to demonstrating our expertise and proven technology to new clients and adding technical capabilities to increase our competitive advantages. The goal of our activities is to continue year-over-year revenue growth," he added.

RIWI's unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021, are available via RIWI's website at https://riwi.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"
Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Barwicki
Barwicki Investor Relations Inc.
Andrew@Barwicki.com
1-516-662-9461

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82150


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about RIWI CORP.
04:35pRIWI Reports Third-Highest Revenue Quarter, Focusing on Growth in 2021
NE
04/13RIWI Ranked as an Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Company by the Financial Time..
NE
03/22Notice of RIWI's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Manageme..
NE
03/16RIWI  : Signs US$740,000 Contract With The Global Health Crisis Coordination Cen..
MT
03/16RIWI Signs Contract with the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center
NE
03/04RIWI  : Audited Financials Show Record Annual Revenue with Year-Over-Year Growth..
AQ
03/03RIWI Audited Financials Show Record Annual Revenue, with Year-Over-Year Growt..
NE
2020RIWI to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 9, 20..
NE
2020RIWI  : Named as One of Canada's Companiesto-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast..
AQ
2020RIWI Named as One of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fas..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,58 M - -
Net income 2020 0,66 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,94 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 91,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 31,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 9,29x
EV / Sales 2020 7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart RIWI CORP.
Duration : Period :
RIWI Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Im Chief Financial Officer
Robert P. Pirooz Independent Director
Donald Myron Shumka Independent Director
Annette Cusworth Independent Director
Kevin Mahoney Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIWI CORP.-21.90%30
S&P GLOBAL INC.16.86%92 534
RELX PLC7.62%51 741
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.38%45 552
MSCI INC.9.20%40 350
EQUIFAX INC.16.95%28 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ