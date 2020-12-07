Log in
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange - 12/06
20.18 SAR   +0.30%
Goldman Sachs' MENA CEO Younan to retire: memo

12/07/2020 | 03:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

DUBAI (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Wassim Younan, who built the U.S. bank's business in the region, is retiring after nearly three decades with the Wall Street bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Younan, 58, came to the region in 2006 and oversaw the expansion of Wall Street bank's presence and franchise in MENA with offices in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.

Goldman has advised some of the top deals in the region such as Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion initial public offering last year. It also advised Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank on a potential merger with National Commercial Bank, but the plan to combine was abandoned at the end of last year.

Goldman named Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers of the U.S. bank for the MENA region, effective Jan. 1, a separate memo said.

Saudi Arabia has become the biggest market for bankers, who are keen to grab a slice of its active equities market this years as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares.

The kingdom is encouraging more companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 510.91 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.80% 48.7 Delayed Quote.-26.08%
RIYAD BANK 0.30% 20.18 End-of-day quote.-15.92%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.51% 165.46 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
SAMBA FINANCIAL GROUP -0.99% 30 End-of-day quote.-7.55%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.42% 35.7 End-of-day quote.1.28%
THE NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK -0.47% 42.45 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
WTI -1.01% 45.635 Delayed Quote.-25.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 150 M 2 973 M 2 973 M
Net income 2020 5 022 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 60 300 M 16 076 M 16 077 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 5 441
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart RIYAD BANK
Duration : Period :
Riyad Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIYAD BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 20,09 SAR
Last Close Price 20,18 SAR
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tariq Abdulrahman Saleh Al-Sadhan Chief Executive Officer & President
Abdullah Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Issa Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammed Abdullah Al-Yahya EVP-Operations, Technology & Support Services
Abdullah Ali Al-Oraini Chief Financial Officer
Talal Ibrahim Abdulrahman Al-Qudaibi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIYAD BANK-15.92%16 140
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.24%372 917
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%275 101
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%253 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%199 397
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.82%174 583
